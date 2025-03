7. 3. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Meanwhile in Russia: Vladimir Solovyov praises Trumpushka and his tactics, which embolden Moscow. He says Russia should take the Baltics, Armenia & Central Asia. State Duma member Andrey Kartapolov says Russia should intensify its strikes against Ukraine.https://t.co/P2iIQ4p2hV