Izrael znovu podpaluje stany uprchlíků v městě Khan Junis

9. 8. 2024

Zpravodaj Al-Džazíry na místě informuje o intenzivních izraelských útocích na Chán Júnis na jihu Gazy, kde stany pro vysídlené osoby zachvátily plameny po raketových útocích, jejichž terčem byly i obytné budovy.



