Izrael znovu podpaluje stany uprchlíků v městě Khan Junis

9. 8. 2024

Zpravodaj Al-Džazíry na místě informuje o intenzivních izraelských útocích na Chán Júnis na jihu Gazy, kde stany pro vysídlené osoby zachvátily plameny po raketových útocích, jejichž terčem byly i obytné budovy.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports intense Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza with tents for displaced people engulfed in flames after missile strikes that also targeted residential buildings.



