Šel pro rodné listy...

13. 8. 2024

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, který byl vysídlen ze severní Gazy do Deir al-Balah, si šel pro rodné listy pro svá novorozená dvojčata. Izraelský nálet je pak zabil, stejně jako jeho ženu a její matku.




