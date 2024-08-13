13. 8. 2024

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, který byl vysídlen ze severní Gazy do Deir al-Balah, si šel pro rodné listy pro svá novorozená dvojčata. Izraelský nálet je pak zabil, stejně jako jeho ženu a její matku.

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, displaced from northern Gaza to Deir al-Balah, went to get birth certificates for his newborn twins. An Israeli airstrike then killed them, his wife, and her mother. pic.twitter.com/zfEHqyWoML

