Chci umřít, už nemůžu takhle žít
17. 2. 2020
"Chci umřít, už nemůžu takhle žít," - to jsou slova vycházející z úst zbrutalizovaných Syřanů každý den, zatímco pokračují bombardování a válečné zločiny, páchané režimními jednotkami a Ruskem v Idlíbu a v Aleppu pokračují. Jak dlouho budou muset přežívat tento život?
"Let me die, I no longer want this life," these are the words coming from the mouths of the brutalized Syrians every day as the bombing and war crimes committed by the regime forces and #Russia in #Aleppo and #Idlib continue. How long must they endure this life ?? pic.twitter.com/hPG24ETIxo— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 16, 2020
