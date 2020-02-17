Chci umřít, už nemůžu takhle žít

17. 2. 2020

"Chci umřít, už nemůžu takhle žít," - to jsou slova vycházející z úst zbrutalizovaných Syřanů každý den, zatímco pokračují bombardování a válečné zločiny, páchané režimními jednotkami a Ruskem v Idlíbu a v Aleppu pokračují. Jak dlouho budou muset přežívat tento život?


