Orbán: Žádní liberálové neexistují. Tzv. "liberálové" jsou komunisté s univerzitním titulem

17. 2. 2020

Orbán při projevu o stavu unie: Žádní liberálové neexistují. Tzv, "liberálové" jsou komunisté s univerzitním titulem. (Bouřlivý potlesk)


0
Vytisknout
163

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 17. 2. 2020