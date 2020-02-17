Orbán: Žádní liberálové neexistují. Tzv. "liberálové" jsou komunisté s univerzitním titulem
17. 2. 2020
Orbán při projevu o stavu unie: Žádní liberálové neexistují. Tzv, "liberálové" jsou komunisté s univerzitním titulem. (Bouřlivý potlesk)
There are so many sentences from Viktor #Orban's state of the union speech I could quote here. So let's just stay at my favorite: "There is no such thing as a liberal. Liberals are nothing else but communists with a university degree. *clap* #Orban #Hungary Photo: MTI pic.twitter.com/s0LMswX1fZ— Viktória Serdült (@viktoriaserdult) February 16, 2020
