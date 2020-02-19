Izraelský premiér: Hamas musí střílet demonstranty do kolen. Toto je režim, který Petříček podporuje
19. 2. 2020
Izraelský premiér Netanjahu řekl v armádním rozhlase, že Hamas musí střílet demonstranty do kolen: "Hamas... oni musejí pochopit, že mají dvojí volbu. Buď naprostý klid - ovládnout vzbouřence - střílet je do kolen. Tak se to musí dělat. Anebo.. my realizujeme své plány."
Israeli PM Netanyahu on Army Radio tells Hamas to shoot demonstrators in the knees: "Hamas...they need to understand they have two choices. Either complete quiet -to control the rebels -to shoot them in the knees. That's the way. Or...we will implement the plans we are planning"— Sari Bashi (@saribashi) February 18, 2020
