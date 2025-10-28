Too Close for Comfort: Nadav Lapid’s Film Ken at the Viennale

28. 10. 2025 / Muriel Blaive

čas čtení 8 minut

"Ken" means “yes” in Hebrew. But in Nadav Lapid’s latest film, this single word opens into a moral labyrinth. It can mean agreement, consent, obedience – the “yes” one sometimes gives in surrender to power, war, and violence. But it can also be the “yes” to the desperate temptation to escape and leave behind the inhumane regime in which one becomes complicit by virtue of living in it – a yes to moral integrity and freedom. The tension between these meanings runs through every frame of the film and gives irony and depth to its title.



The film lasts two and a half hours and plays on the occasionally profound vulgarity of the Tel Aviv rich party scene, so much so that I very nearly left in the first five minutes — yet it is complex, demanding, and deeply courageous. Lapid himself was there to present it, as well as for the Q&A afterwards. He looked almost as exhausted by life as his main character, Y, but found a rapport with the audience when the film was applauded, by no means an obvious outcome considering the topic – the way Israeli society is experiencing the aftermath of 7 October and the war in Gaza.





A camera that cuts to the bone





At the Q&A, someone in the audience asked Lapid why the camera stayed so close to the actors’ faces, often uncomfortably near. He replied: “Because it cuts to the bone — the situation we’re all in now. We’re in the middle of it, very close, too close for comfort.” That sentence could stand as the key to the entire film. Ken refuses distance. It forces us to look without flinching, without the safety of detachment. It looks directly at the present, at a world that is ours — confused, fearful, angry, and uncertain. Lapid’s camera does not accuse from a moral height but looks from within. The closeness is physical, moral, and emotional. We are never allowed to forget that we are all part of the same human fabric.





In essence, the film tells the story of what happens when a nation of victims begins to lose its humanity. It shows, with a slow, burning clarity, that pain and memory have hardened into fanaticism; that fear and patriotism have been instrumentalized to create the conditions for inflicting violence and death upon others; and that people can be led to believe that their victims (some of whom are simultaneously perpetrators against them) are inhuman. The film thus shows that the dehumanization of the victim inevitably leads to the dehumanization of the perpetrator, and this goes for both sides.





The artist and the regime





Ken is also a film about collaboration, not only the participation of politicians or soldiers in the war propaganda and everyday brutal violence, but the temptation of artists to collaborate with power or money, all be it for legitimate existential reasons – the commission at stake here would allow the protagonist musician and his family to escape the hellhole that their native country has become for them. Should Y save his own future at the cost of prostituting himself for a regime he despises? He accepts the commission with considerable misgivings (a scene in which he literally crawls on the floor and licks the boots of his patron is quite disturbing) and writes a song that will make inhumanity seem acceptable, even noble. Through his case, Lapid thus explores what happens when art ceases to resist and begins to serve. When talent, sensitivity, and imagination become tools of propaganda, they lose their soul. The film asks, quietly but insistently: at what point does survival become complicity?





This question will feel painfully familiar to readers of Britské listy. Under the Czechoslovak communist regime, many faced a trap that was morally resonant: the subtle, everyday compromise of conscience; the professional routine humiliation required to stay afloat or protect one’s family. Some collaborated out of fear, others out of ambition, and others yet out of conviction that they were helping something larger or safer. Lapid’s film touches the same wound, though in a different, more dramatic landscape of life and death: the loss of integrity under pressure, the corrosion of truth by necessity.





An explicit and praiseworthy refusal of competitive martyrdom





And yet Ken does not erase the other horror, the one that seems to have swallowed all others: the horror of October 7th. It is there too — the shock, the pain, the unbearable grief of that day, the collective PTSD state in which Israel has found itself ever since. Lapid shows that both truths can coexist, that we must have the courage to face both horrors at once, to hold them together without denying either. To see only one is a form of comfort; to see both is an act of conscience.





Among the film’s most haunting moments is the scene shot on the so-called “Hill of Love,” the steep but tiny hill overlooking Gaza where, over the years, numerous Israelis have gathered to watch and cheer during bombardments. Lapid’s crew had no permission to film there, but they went anyway. The scene they brought back is haunting. From that hill, Gaza appears as a fragile line on the horizon, veiled in smoke, punctuated by the low, rhythmic thud of explosions. The image is strangely quiet yet filled with unspeakable violence. It captures, with terrible simplicity, the intimacy of distance — how near one can be to suffering and death and still look away. As Lapid confessed at the Q&A, he doesn’t even know if this level of bombing was exceptional or an everyday occurrence. How could he? This area is closed.





Lapid also explained that when they were filming that sequence, the army arrived and tried to chase them away. He asked his crew waiting at the bottom of the hill to delay the soldiers as long as possible. By some amusing twist, the officer who came to enforce the order turned out to be fascinated by filmmaking, particularly by the art of camera placement. The crew seized this opportunity and began giving him an impromptu lesson in cinematography that lasted for hours — long enough for Lapid to finish shooting the scene uphill. The story is somewhat absurd, but it contains a strange tenderness: a fleeting moment when curiosity triumphed over authority, and when art managed to outlast power, if only for a few minutes.





The cost of conscience





The screening at the Viennale was a quiet success. The cinema was almost full, even though it was in the middle of a workday, and the audience listened to Lapid with healthy curiosity and respect. I was proud of Vienna once again — proud that the film was met not with outrage or defensiveness but with thoughtfulness and empathy.





Lapid said that Ken was shown once in Jerusalem. “So, it was possible,” he said, with a faint, weary smile – only two people tried to interrupt the screening back there. I’m not surprised: I’m willing to bet there are many moderate Israelis who just don’t have enough of a voice at present. Yet Lapid fears it may be his last film. There is no distributor for the film in Israel, and he doubts that he will ever again find financial support for his films. He made Ken knowing that it might end his career. That knowledge lends every frame a rare moral weight: it is the work of a man who has chosen truth over safety.





What Lapid depicted touched me also because I have several Israeli friends who, like the main character and his family, have emigrated or are tempted to do so because they can no longer bear to be part of what they now feel is a nation of perpetrators. Their pain is conflicted — a mixture of love, guilt, and despair. They are torn between belonging and moral exile, between loyalty and conscience. This cuts close to the historical bone, especially when one remembers that the modern state of Israel was created by people who fled other countries for precisely the same reason: because they could not bear to remain part of a system of persecution. Now, tragically, we are witnessing a certain historical reversal.





Yes to humanity





Although Ken grows from the soil of the Israeli present, it speaks far beyond it. It is a meditation on the universal mechanisms of moral collapse — on how easily ideals turn into ideology and violence, how quickly fear breeds obedience, how the instinct for safety becomes the justification for cruelty. Its world is not distant from ours. The same patterns of collaboration, self-censorship, and moral fatigue can be recognized in every society that begins to lose its center.





Ken is not a comfortable film, nor is it meant to be. It is not a call to despair, but to lucidity. It insists on looking straight at the wound. It asks us to feel when it would be easier to remain numb. It speaks not only about Israel and Gaza, but about the fragility of moral clarity everywhere — about the everyday struggle to remain human when fear and ideology demand obedience and conformity.





I left the cinema shaken, moved, and silent, filled with admiration for a filmmaker who continues to speak when it would be so much easier, and safer, to remain quiet. I am grateful that such a film exists, and that, against all odds, it was made at all.

