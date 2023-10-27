Kenneth Roth na Twitteru

27. 10. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Izraelské blokování většiny humanitární pomoci pro velmi potřebné civilní obyvatelstvo Gazy je válečným zločinem. Jedná se o kolektivní trest, nikoli o cílený útok na bojovníky Hamásu.


    Členové Mezinárodního trestního soudu by měli tlačit na hlavního žalobce @KarimKhanQC, aby aktivoval své pozastavené vyšetřování v Palestině. Dosavadní beztrestnost vede k dalším válečným zločinům.

 Izraelské bombardéry "zničily Islámskou univerzitu v Gaze, protože podle Izraele byl kampus využíván k výcviku zpravodajských agentů". To by z amerických univerzit dělalo legitimní vojenské cíle, protože se na nich školí lidé, kteří se stávají agenty CIA. Špatně!

Biden je může zpochybňovat, ale ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Gaze již dlouho poskytuje přesná čísla o palestinských obětech.



0
Vytisknout
674

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 27. 10. 2023