Kenneth Roth na Twitteru

27. 10. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Izraelské blokování většiny humanitární pomoci pro velmi potřebné civilní obyvatelstvo Gazy je válečným zločinem. Jedná se o kolektivní trest, nikoli o cílený útok na bojovníky Hamásu.



Israel's blocking of most humanitarian aid to the deeply needy civilian population of Gaza is a war crimes. It is collective punishment, not a targeted attack on Hamas militants. pic.twitter.com/AUlofSFGkw — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 26, 2023



Členové Mezinárodního trestního soudu by měli tlačit na hlavního žalobce @KarimKhanQC, aby aktivoval své pozastavené vyšetřování v Palestině. Dosavadní beztrestnost vede k dalším válečným zločinům.



Members of the International Criminal Court should be pressing the chief prosecutor @KarimKhanQC to activate his stalled investigation on Palestine. The impunity so far is driving more war crimes. https://t.co/ApKO65MSWU pic.twitter.com/piUnPrQU2S — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 26, 2023





Izraelské bombardéry "zničily Islámskou univerzitu v Gaze, protože podle Izraele byl kampus využíván k výcviku zpravodajských agentů". To by z amerických univerzit dělalo legitimní vojenské cíle, protože se na nich školí lidé, kteří se stávají agenty CIA. Špatně!



Israeli bombers "wrecked the Islamic University in Gaza because Israel said the campus had been used to train intelligence operatives." That would make U.S. universities legitimate military targets because they train people who become CIA agents. Wrong! https://t.co/jXusDq8oWY — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 26, 2023

Biden je může zpochybňovat, ale ministerstvo zdravotnictví v Gaze již dlouho poskytuje přesná čísla o palestinských obětech.



Biden may question them, but the Gaza health ministry has a long history of providing accurate numbers for Palestinian casualties. https://t.co/TjbgHx29XL — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 26, 2023







0