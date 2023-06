20. 6. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Good evening Prague!

Sound on!

Do you know that excessive noise is also an environmental crime?

Aw snap @ZdenekHrib @PrahaEU @PolicieCZ .

So, please, keep blaming my "illegal" rides to and from work.

Build that protected bike lane to fix this eternal mess.

Cheers! https://t.co/XS9QjEyhoL pic.twitter.com/NzsFbTtCeb