Společnost pro vědy a umění v Londýně o Haškovi
10. 12. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Dear Švejk afficionados!
Our colleagues at SVU London will host
JAROSLAV HAŠEK and THE GOOD SOLDIER ŠVEJK
a talk by Jomar Honsi,
president of the Int'l Hasek Society,
and one reader of the SVU NY 's Svejkathon marathon reading last year
On Saturday, December 10, 2022
At 10:00 Am ET/ 15:00 GMT/ 16:00 CET
in-person at Bohemia House, 74 West End Lane, West Hampstead, London NW6 2LX
You can also join by Zoom! See below!
ZOOM LINK:
Meeting ID: 831 7459 1409
Passcode: 074104
Our colleagues at SVU London will host
JAROSLAV HAŠEK and THE GOOD SOLDIER ŠVEJK
a talk by Jomar Honsi,
president of the Int'l Hasek Society,
and one reader of the SVU NY 's Svejkathon marathon reading last year
On Saturday, December 10, 2022
At 10:00 Am ET/ 15:00 GMT/ 16:00 CET
in-person at Bohemia House, 74 West End Lane, West Hampstead, London NW6 2LX
You can also join by Zoom! See below!
ZOOM LINK:
Meeting ID: 831 7459 1409
Passcode: 074104
216
Diskuse