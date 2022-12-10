Společnost pro vědy a umění v Londýně o Haškovi

10. 12. 2022

Dear Švejk afficionados!

Our colleagues at SVU London will host
JAROSLAV HAŠEK and THE GOOD SOLDIER ŠVEJK
a talk by Jomar Honsi,
president of the Int'l Hasek Society,
and one reader of the SVU NY 's Svejkathon marathon reading last year

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 
At 10:00 Am ET/ 15:00 GMT/ 16:00 CET

in-person at Bohemia House, 74 West End Lane, West Hampstead, London NW6 2LX

You can also join by Zoom!  See below!

ZOOM LINK

Meeting ID: 831 7459 1409
Passcode: 074104

