Společnost pro vědy a umění v Londýně o Haškovi

10. 12. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Dear Švejk afficionados!



Our colleagues at SVU London will host

JAROSLAV HAŠEK and THE GOOD SOLDIER ŠVEJK



a

talk by J

omar Honsi,



president of the Int'l Hasek Society,

and one reader of the SVU NY 's Svejkathon marathon reading last year

On Saturday, December 10, 2022

At 10:00 Am ET/ 15:00 GMT/ 16:00 CET

in-person at Bohemia House, 74 West End Lane, West Hampstead, London NW6 2LX



You can also join by Zoom ! See below!