Rozhovor Britských listů 303. Vrací se česká politická scéna k stalinismu?

23. 7. 2020





Is the Czech political scene returning to Stalinism?







(English subtitles. For English, scroll below)







Mezi populistickými excesy na české politické scéně nyní vznikl další pozoruhodný extrém. Takzvaní "demokraté", antikomunisté brutálně zaútočili na nezávislost práce historiků, když odmítl děkan pražské filozofické fakulty UK Michal Pullman vyvěsit fotografii Milady Horákové s nápisem "Byla zavražděna komunisty". Jak v padesátých letech jsou organizovány rezoluce za Pullmanovo propuštění. Zjednodušené ideologické interpretace ať zprava, nebo zleva, jsou však nesmírně nebezpečné, protože společnost přece musí mít možnost nezávisle zkoumat svou minulost. Realita je složitá a žádná jediná pravda neexistuje. Nejdůležitější jsou otázky, ne odpovědi. O nejnovější, velmi znepokojující kulturní válce na české politické scéně hovoří Jan Čulík s historičkou Muriel Blaive. Tento Rozhovor Britských listů se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od pátku 24 . července 2020.







A new political extreme has arisen on the Czech political scene amongst the current populist excesses. The so called "democrats", i.e anti-communists, have brutally attacked Dr. Michal Pullman, historian and Dean of the Arts Faculty of Charles University in Prague, for refusing to display the image of Milada Horáková, a non-communist politician executed in the 1950s, with an inscription "Murdered by Communists". Letters are being sent to the university management, demanding that Dr. Pullman be sacked. It is an unprecedented attack against the integrity of historical research in the Czech Republic. Simplified ideological interpretations are extremely dangerous, whether they be left-wing or right-wing. Surely any society must have the right independently to examine its past. Reality is complex and there is no single, unique truth. Questions are much more important than answers. Jan Čulík discusses this latest, very disturbing culture war with the historian Muriel Blaive. The interview is broadcast by the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Friday 24th July 2020.





