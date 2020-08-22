Minsk: Demonstrace se v neděli 23. srpna účastnilo více než čtvrt milionu lidí
22. 8. 2020
More than 250K already at the Independence square in Minsk! It’s more than in 1990 when people protested for Independence.— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 23, 2020
Belarus will be free. pic.twitter.com/cUKTIKuKqo
#Belarus. Happening right now in #Minsk. Belarusians are gathering and singing in front of the parliament building. Maryia Kalesnikava and Pavel Latushko from the coordination council came to support protesters pic.twitter.com/ZhFSTcQjsY— Outriders (@outrid3rs) August 22, 2020
Sobotní masové demonstrace se konaly v Minsku po celý den. Začalo to řetězem Žen v bílém proti násilí, proměnilo se to v mnohokilometrový pochod městem s tisíci účastníků a skončilo to tancem a písněmi u Leninovy sochy na náměstí Nezávislosti.
TRVALÁ STÁVKA OD 11. SRPNA - AŽ DO PÁDU REŽIMU. MY ZVÍTĚZÍME!
Today mass rallies were taking place in Minsk all day long. It started with Women in white chain against violence, turned into a multi-kilometer march through the city with thousands of participants, and ended with dances and songs near the Lenin monument at Independence Square pic.twitter.com/1qQVITS8cJ— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 22, 2020
Neděle 23. srpna, Minsk:
Despite the sinister backdrop, loudspeakers telling people to disperse and threats from the army, there’s an absolute ocean of protesters in central Minsk again. Extremely powerful. pic.twitter.com/bSqSNX4zP7— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) August 23, 2020
