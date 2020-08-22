Minsk: Demonstrace se v neděli 23. srpna účastnilo více než čtvrt milionu lidí

22. 8. 2020

"Mně je osmdesát let, čeho se mám bát? Jestli někdo potřebuje být nahrazen v policejním antonu, tak to já jsem připravena jít a osvobodit mladého člověka, aby nemusel být mučen. Mně je to už jedno," řekla reportéru Channel 4 News jedna účastnice minské demonstrace (v reportáži ZDE od minuty 2). 


Videoreportáž Channel 4 News z obří nedělní demonstrace v Minsku, které se  účastnilo čtvrt milionu lidí, je ZDE






Navzdory výhrůžné situaci, reproduktory varující účastníky, že jsou na "protizákonné" demonstraci, a nařizující jim, aby se rozešli, v Minsku opět v neděli demonstroval oceán lidí. Nesmírně mocné, poznamenává reportér listu Guardian Shaun Walker.  





Tisíce lidí znovu demonstrují před běloruským parlamentem. Video odtamtud níže:

Sobotní masové demonstrace se konaly v Minsku po celý den. Začalo to řetězem Žen v bílém proti násilí, proměnilo se to v mnohokilometrový pochod městem s tisíci účastníků a skončilo to tancem a písněmi u Leninovy sochy na náměstí Nezávislosti.

TRVALÁ STÁVKA OD 11. SRPNA - AŽ DO PÁDU REŽIMU. MY ZVÍTĚZÍME!


Neděle 23. srpna, Minsk:




