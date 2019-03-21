Británie: Za posledních 24 hodin podepsaly oficiální petici proti brexitu více než 2 miliony lidí

21. 3. 2019

Aktualizace: Petici proti brexitu, vyvolanou šíleným projevem Theresy Mayové ve středu večer, podepsaly do čtvrtka do večera více než dva miliony lidí. Petiční server Dolní sněmovny  neustále kolabuje, přesto podpisy přibývají.

Natalie Nougayrède:  1 milion podpisů, 1500 za minutu. Macrone, Evropo, dáváte pozor?

 1 million signatures. 1500 per minute. « The gov repeatedly claims exiting the #EU is the will of the people. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU » #Macron #Europe Paying attention? https://t.co/Qgu05c4Y56




Středeční večerní "projev k národu" Theresy Mayové, v němž zaútočila na parlament a tvrdila, že ví, že Britové "chtějí odejít z EU", měl elektrizující dopad na parlamentní petici, která požaduje zrušení článku 50, zrušení brexitu a setrvání v Evropské unii.  ZDE



Po projevu Mayové tuto petici začali Britové houfně podepisovat. Ve čtvrtek ráno dosáhla počtu půl milionu podpisů. Sledovat, jak podpisy narůstají, je ohromující: překliknete znovu za vteřinu a počet podpisů vzrostl o stovku.  Za každých dvacet minut o dalších  10 000...

Jak rozhněvaní jsou lidé: Takto rozhněvaní, jedinou větou, píše Sam Coates z deníku Times:

"Premiérka je ostudná, snaží se držet dohromady svou stranu, protože má jakousi pohádkovou vizi domácí agendy, o níž si myslí, že ji bude moci realizovat. Jednoho dne se bude konat vyšetřování a dojde k závěru, že Mayová byla neschopná vládnout."

 
