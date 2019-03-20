Německo požaduje odvolání amerického velvyslance - je to nacista
20. 3. 2019
Poprvé v historii požaduje Německo odvolání amerického velvyslance, které jmenoval Trump. Vyvolává rasismus a fašismus.
In a first, Germany is requesting the removal of the Trump appointed ambassador to Germany, #RichardGrenell.— Andrew James Gregor (@andrewjgregor) March 19, 2019
They consider him to stoke racism and fascism on the country.
That's where we're at, folks.
The Germans want the American gone, because he's a Nazi.
