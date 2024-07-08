Izraelské vraždění dětí v Gaze pokračuije

8. 7. 2024

Izrael zavraždil všech patnáct členů její rodiny, včetně její matky:

Byla jsem zraněná a nevím, kde najít šaty. Podívejte se, jak vypadá ten dům, ta celá budova. Nemáme co jíst, vůbec nic. Nemáme co pít. A nemáme nic sladkého. Hledám chleba a nemůžu najít nic. Jednoho dne byl tatínek raněn a já jsem byla raněna druhého dne. Už předtím provedla izraelská armáda razii do našeho bytu a obklíčili nás. Spali jsme na chodbě, u vchodu do nemocnice al Šífa, na ulici.



 V sobotu informoval mediální úřad vlády v Gaze, že izraelské úřady zabily v uprchlickém tábopře Nuseira tři novináře a dva v Gaza City. Celkem bylo Izraelem v Gaze tak usmrceno už 158 novinářů.

Izrael dnes usmrtil devítiletou Mayar a šestiletou Bilal, spolu s jejich matkou a babičkou, když bombardoval školu OSN, kde hledaly úkryt.



