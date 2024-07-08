Izraelské vraždění dětí v Gaze pokračuije

8. 7. 2024

čas čtení 1 minuta

Izrael zavraždil všech patnáct členů její rodiny, včetně její matky: The world understands her cries, she is the sole survivor of the Malaya family massacre…



Israel murdered ALL 15 family members including her mother..🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/lK7rdpIRwD — Pelham (@Resist_05) July 7, 2024 Izrael zavraždil všech patnáct členů její rodiny, včetně její matky: Byla jsem zraněná a nevím, kde najít šaty. Podívejte se, jak vypadá ten dům, ta celá budova. Nemáme co jíst, vůbec nic. Nemáme co pít. A nemáme nic sladkého. Hledám chleba a nemůžu najít nic. Jednoho dne byl tatínek raněn a já jsem byla raněna druhého dne. Už předtím provedla izraelská armáda razii do našeho bytu a obklíčili nás. Spali jsme na chodbě, u vchodu do nemocnice al Šífa, na ulici.

''I was injured, and I don't know where to find clothes.''



Maria describes the suffering her family is experiencing after being forcibly displaced by Israeli forces in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/4ktAjE0wD1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 7, 2024





V sobotu informoval mediální úřad vlády v Gaze, že izraelské úřady zabily v uprchlickém tábopře Nuseira tři novináře a dva v Gaza City. Celkem bylo Izraelem v Gaze tak usmrceno už 158 novinářů.



"On Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said separate Israeli strikes killed three journalists in the Nuseirat refugee camp...and two in Gaza City, raising to at least 158 the number of media workers killed since the current war erupted on October 7." https://t.co/vEGiCXIBVm — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 6, 2024

BREAKING:



Israel killed 9-year-old Mayar and 6-year-old Bilal today, along with their mother and grandmother, when it bombed a UN school where they were seeking refuge.



They were just children seeking shelter from Israeli bombs. pic.twitter.com/vUBUOgfl1m — sarah (@sahouraxo) July 6, 2024

Izrael dnes usmrtil devítiletou Mayar a šestiletou Bilal, spolu s jejich matkou a babičkou, když bombardoval školu OSN, kde hledaly úkryt.







