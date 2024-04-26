V Texasu jen nezatýkají novináře. Brutálně na ně policie útočí

26. 4. 2024

Představte si, kdyby bylo tohle video natočeno na teheránské unvierzitě v Íránu, západní média by požadovala změnu režimu...

