V Texasu jen nezatýkají novináře. Brutálně na ně policie útočí
26. 4. 2024
Představte si, kdyby bylo tohle video natočeno na teheránské unvierzitě v Íránu, západní média by požadovala změnu režimu...
Texas cops aren’t just arresting journalists, they’re viciously assaulting them. pic.twitter.com/6D5OjfDcMZ— Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) April 24, 2024
Imagine if this video was out of Tehran University in Iran, our politicians & media would have endless calls for regime change pic.twitter.com/a7l8ouzwJf— Mnar Adley (@MnarMuh) April 24, 2024
