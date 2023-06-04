V noci na neděli Rusko znovu bombardovalo civilní příbytky v městě Dnipro

4. 6. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Dnipro.

Rusové zaútočili na toto město. Raketa padla mezi dva dvoupatrové obytné domy.. Pod sutinami jsou bohužel lidé. Všechny služby fungují. Rusko opět dokazuje, že je teroristickým státem. Rusové ponesou za vše odpovědnost.

Dvacet raněných, včetně pěti dětí, po ruském raketovém útoku nedaleko města Dnipro. Ruský útok na obytnou oblast v městě Pidhorodne v Dnipropetrovské oblasti zranil dvacet lidí včetně pěti dětí. Nejméně dvě děti uvízly pod troskami.

Nepřeji nikomu, aby musel trávit sůj sobotní večer vykopáváním svých sousedů z hromady trosek, které byly vaším obytným domem. Dnipro na Ukrajině právě teď znovu po dalším ruském teroristickém útoku.



0
Vytisknout
267

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 2. 6. 2023