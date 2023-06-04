V noci na neděli Rusko znovu bombardovalo civilní příbytky v městě Dnipro

4. 6. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Dnipro.







Rusové zaútočili na toto město. Raketa padla mezi dva dvoupatrové obytné domy.. Pod sutinami jsou bohužel lidé. Všechny služby fungují. Rusko opět dokazuje, že je teroristickým státem. Rusové ponesou za vše odpovědnost.

Dnipro.

The Russians attacked the city. They hit between two two-story residential buildings. Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble. All services are working.



Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything… pic.twitter.com/cAVF5NpcV2 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 3, 2023

Dvacet raněných, včetně pěti dětí, po ruském raketovém útoku nedaleko města Dnipro. Ruský útok na obytnou oblast v městě Pidhorodne v Dnipropetrovské oblasti zranil dvacet lidí včetně pěti dětí. Nejméně dvě děti uvízly pod troskami.



⚡️Update: 20 injured, including 5 children, in Russian missile attack near Dnipro.



A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/v5aGQoIFps — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 3, 2023

Nepřeji nikomu, aby musel trávit sůj sobotní večer vykopáváním svých sousedů z hromady trosek, které byly vaším obytným domem. Dnipro na Ukrajině právě teď znovu po dalším ruském teroristickém útoku.



i wish no one to spend their saturday evening digging for their neighbors in the pile of rubble that used to be your apartment building. Dnipro in Ukraine right now following another russian terrorist attackhttps://t.co/kncCcsH0TT pic.twitter.com/b5S2D3vB7R — вареничок.еріставі 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@maksymeristavi) June 3, 2023







