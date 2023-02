22. 2. 2023

The name of this beautiful Iranian school girl is #SaraShirazi. She was beaten by a pro-regime woman. You know for what reason? Her hijab was not “proper”.



Don’t cry Sara. The monsters who did this to you will face justice. They’re so pathetic that your hair scares them. pic.twitter.com/RFrIHV3B69