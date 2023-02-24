V britských supermarketech nejsou kvůli brexitu rajčata - ale v Rusy trvale ostřelovaném Chersonu ano...
24. 2. 2023
čas čtení < 1 minuta
No tomato shortage here - but I’m in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russians daily, not a British supermarket. pic.twitter.com/FFbVAf1zHC— Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) February 23, 2023
"Jezte tuřín, když není zelenina," vyzývá Brity konzervativní "ministryně životního prostředí". Vážně....
Eating turnips could help ease vegetable shortage, suggests Therese Coffey - BBC News.— Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) February 23, 2023
Just to be clear. This is real. https://t.co/8fOIivyO2i
213
Diskuse