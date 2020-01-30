Zahoďte svůj strach!

30. 1. 2020





ROZPOR: DOBRÁ SPRÁVA

Leze to na nervy / Žiť medzi zbabelcami / Vysvetľovať, že ja fakt z tých pičovín nemám strach / Nemám chuť na reči / O "hroznom" nebezpečí / Našou črtou národnou / Je krčenie za pecou

REF: Máme pre vás dobrú správu / Nemusíte sa báť / Gayovia vás nepojebú / Vlci nechcú zožrať / Máme pre vás dobrú radu / Zahoďte váš strach! / Keď vidíte ruku s nožom / Nie je to hneď vrah

Pokroky vo vede / Stopári a medvede / Utečenci z kade-tade / Frívolnosť na západe

Vidia nebezpečie / Všade kde ja vôbec nie / V prestrašenej krajine / To dobre nedopadne

ROZPOR: POSITIVE MESSAGE

It´s pissing me off / To live among pussies / To explain, that all this shit really doesn´t make me scared / I don´t care about the bullshit / About the "horrendous" danger / The feature of our nation / Is to be a narrow minded homebodies

Choir.: We have a positive message for ya´ll / You don´t have to worry / Queers won´t rape you / Wolves don´t want to eat you / We have good advice for you / Get rid of that fear / When you see a hand holding a knife / It´s not necessarily the murderer you are wondering about

Science and progress / Hitch-hikers and bears / Refugees from all over the place / Frivolity of the West / They see danger / Everywhere I don´t at all / In a country full of fear / It´s not going to end well

Get rid of that fear!