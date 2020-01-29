Sýrie: Rusko vyvolává nový masový exodus

29. 1. 2020

Neuvěřitelný nový masový exodus vyháněných lidí probíhá před zraky mezinárodního společenství bez jakékoliv reakce. Více než 60 000 lidí s dětmi prchlo za posledních 48 hodin před peklem bombardování. Nezaslouží si žádnou pomoc?


0
Vytisknout
287

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 29. 1. 2020