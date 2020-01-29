Sýrie: Rusko vyvolává nový masový exodus
29. 1. 2020
Neuvěřitelný nový masový exodus vyháněných lidí probíhá před zraky mezinárodního společenství bez jakékoliv reakce. Více než 60 000 lidí s dětmi prchlo za posledních 48 hodin před peklem bombardování. Nezaslouží si žádnou pomoc?
An incredible mass exodus of hunted people is being carried out in full view of the international community but no response is given. More than 60,000 people in just 48 hours have fled with their children from the hell of the bombing. Do they deserve no consideration whatsoever? pic.twitter.com/QJsPcVb2wi— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 28, 2020
