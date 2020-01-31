Londýn a Skotsko Evropanům: Jste u nás pořád vítáni. A Boris je prolhaný kretén
"London has been open to people, to trade and ideas for more than a thousand years, and tomorrow that will still be the same"— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2020
Mayor of London @SadiqKhan tells EU citizens "you're welcome here"
Read more on #BrexitDay here: https://t.co/CEfggAd3KE pic.twitter.com/5X1tHjwUs5
Nápis pod příjezdy autobusů
Boris je PROLHANÝ KRETÉN
If this a real sign in #Brighton (and if it’s not, it’s incredible anyway) is one of the many reasons that I love the UK.— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) January 31, 2020
But: the UK is always available to be an audience, too.
Next show: #BrexitBritain
pic-h/t-@joncstone
#BrexitDay #BJThePMpic.twitter.com/7Bx4kG8yrj
Were, are and always will be European - @UofGlasgow remains committed to our European student and staff community & collaboration with our European partners. Our outlook as a place of learning, study & research will not change #ScotlandIsOpen #ScotlandIsNow #WorldChangingGlasgow https://t.co/bkAuYqKjIk— Rachel Sandison (@RachelSandison) January 31, 2020
