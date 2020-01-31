Londýn a Skotsko Evropanům: Jste u nás pořád vítáni. A Boris je prolhaný kretén

31. 1. 2020

Muslimský primátor Londýna Sadiq Khan: Londýn byl otevřený lidem, obchodu i myšlenkám více než tisíc let. A zítra to bude stejné.
Moderátor: Dneska je den brexitu. Znamená to, že je to pro Londýn špatný den?
Sadiq Khan: Mluvím, jako někdo, kdo se narodil a vyrostl v tomto fantastickém městě, ale také jako primátor tohoto fantastického města. Uznávám obrovský přínos Londýnu i celé zemi nejenom od těch, kdo se tu narodili a vyrostli, ale i od nebritských občanů EU. Protože s nimi spolupracuji. Mnoho mých přátel, členů mé rodiny, pociťuje opravdu úzkost. Někteří mají strach, někteří mají skutečné obavy. A já vám chci říct přímo, divákům, jestliže jste občan EU, děláte obrovský přínos pro toto město. Jste naši přátelé, jste členové naší rodiny a to se nezmění.

* * *

Jestli je tohle skutečná tabule na autobusové stanici v Brightonu (a i jestliže není, je to stejně neuvěřitelné) - to je jedním z důvodů, proč miluju Británii.

Nápis pod příjezdy autobusů

Boris je  PROLHANÝ KRETÉN

My jsme a vždycky zůstaneme Evropany - Univerzita v Glasgow bude i nadále plně podporovat naši evropskou komunitu studentů i akademiků i spolupráci s našimi evropskými partnery. Náš postoj jako místo vzdělávání, studia a výzkumu se nezmění.

Hele, Evropo! Skotsko má pro tebe vzkaz. Od našich lidí, od našich univerzit a od našich podniků. Z hloubi našeho srdce. Naše krásná země je vám otevřená. Naše náruč je otevřená. Naše mysl je otevřená. Ano,a někdy je i nebe otevřené. Ale ať vás to neodradí. Evropo, pokračujme ve svém milostném vztahu. Skotsko je otevřené. Skotsko je teď.




0
Vytisknout
344

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 31. 1. 2020