Sýrie: Čtyřicet dní staré nemluvně nalezeno mrtvé po ruském náletu v troskách domu

3. 2. 2020

Čtyřicet dní. To bylo stáří andílka Najah, nejmladší obětí z osmičlenné rodiny, která byla pohřbena v troskách domu po ruském náletu na město Sarmin. Ví někdo, jaký hřích Rusové spáchali? Zastaví někdo toto vraždění nemluvňat a nevinných lidí?


Smrt na každém rohu. Dítě bylo usmrceno a tři lidé zranění, když režimní letadla zaútočila v neděli odpoledne na město Binniš. Osm dalších lidí bylo také usmrceno v městě Sarmin v provincii Idlíb při náletech ruskými letadly.

Oblasti, kde jsou miliony uprchlíků, jsou nyní ohroženy ruským bombardováním. Nyní v důsledku politických třenic mezi Tureckem a Ruskem:



