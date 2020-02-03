Sýrie: Čtyřicet dní staré nemluvně nalezeno mrtvé po ruském náletu v troskách domu
3. 2. 2020
40 days. This was the age of the angel Najah, the youngest victim of the family of 8 people, who were buried under the rubble after Russian airstrikes on #Sarmin #Idlib. Does anyone know what sin they committed? Can anyone stop this killing of babies and innocents? pic.twitter.com/6xs1PZ1M94— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 2, 2020
Smrt na každém rohu. Dítě bylo usmrceno a tři lidé zranění, když režimní letadla zaútočila v neděli odpoledne na město Binniš. Osm dalších lidí bylo také usmrceno v městě Sarmin v provincii Idlíb při náletech ruskými letadly.
Death in every corner... A child was killed and three people were injured after regime warplanes attacked #Binnish City this afternoon. 8 other people were also killed in #Sarmin City in #Idlib due to Russian raids. pic.twitter.com/AhF3qqxJIi— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 2, 2020
Oblasti, kde jsou miliony uprchlíků, jsou nyní ohroženy ruským bombardováním. Nyní v důsledku politických třenic mezi Tureckem a Ruskem:
Another safe area with millions of Syrian civilians is under the Russian warplanes threat. #Syria #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/H8mxqVLIrV— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 2, 2020
