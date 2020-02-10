Sýrie: Mrtvoly civilistů zavražděných Rusy a Asadem leží jak odpadky v ulicích měst

Civilian bodies are strewn like so much litter along the destroyed streets in #KafarNoran , west of #Aleppo , following dozens of barrel bombs and airstrikes from the Russian and regime warplanes and helicopters. 9 people were murdered and 15 others injured. pic.twitter.com/rh64suIhgT

Mrtvoly civilkistů jsou poházeny jako odpadky po zničených ulících města Kafar Noran v západním Aleppu. Je to důsledkem desítek svržených barelových bomb ruskými a Asadovými letadly. 9 lidí bylo v neděli zavražděno a 15 zraněno.

Tři lidé byli usmrceni leteckým bombardováním proti oblasti Urum al-Soghra v západní venkovské části Aleppa v neděli odpoledne. 14 dalších lidí usmrtilyv neděli odpoledne letecké údery Rusů a Asada v jižních a západních částech Aleppa.



Three people were killed by an aerial bombardment that targeted the Urum al-Soghra area in the western countryside of #Aleppo this afternoon. 14 other people were killed by the Russian and regime airstrikes on the southern and western countryside of Aleppo today. pic.twitter.com/nyVEZfaqhv