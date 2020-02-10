Sýrie: Mrtvoly civilistů zavražděných Rusy a Asadem leží jak odpadky v ulicích měst
10. 2. 2020
Civilian bodies are strewn like so much litter along the destroyed streets in #KafarNoran, west of #Aleppo, following dozens of barrel bombs and airstrikes from the Russian and regime warplanes and helicopters. 9 people were murdered and 15 others injured. pic.twitter.com/rh64suIhgT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 9, 2020
Tři lidé byli usmrceni leteckým bombardováním proti oblasti Urum al-Soghra v západní venkovské části Aleppa v neděli odpoledne. 14 dalších lidí usmrtilyv neděli odpoledne letecké údery Rusů a Asada v jižních a západních částech Aleppa.
Three people were killed by an aerial bombardment that targeted the Urum al-Soghra area in the western countryside of #Aleppo this afternoon. 14 other people were killed by the Russian and regime airstrikes on the southern and western countryside of Aleppo today. pic.twitter.com/nyVEZfaqhv— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 9, 2020
