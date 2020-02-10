Sýrie: Mrtvoly civilistů zavražděných Rusy a Asadem leží jak odpadky v ulicích měst

10. 2. 2020

Mrtvoly civilkistů jsou poházeny jako odpadky po zničených ulících města Kafar Noran v západním Aleppu. Je to důsledkem desítek svržených barelových bomb ruskými a Asadovými letadly. 9 lidí bylo v neděli zavražděno a 15 zraněno.

Tři lidé byli usmrceni leteckým bombardováním proti oblasti Urum al-Soghra v západní venkovské části Aleppa v neděli odpoledne. 14 dalších lidí usmrtilyv neděli odpoledne letecké údery Rusů a Asada v jižních a západních částech Aleppa.


