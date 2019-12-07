V Madridu v pátek požadovalo půl milionu demonstrantů razantní akce proti globálnímu oteplování
7. 12. 2019
Breaking! 500.000 are protesting for #climatejustice in #Madrid. Leaders at #COP25, listen to the people, not polluters! Do your job, you have a planet to save 🌍💚 #FridaysForFuture #COPForFuture (photo by Pedro Armestre/@greenpeace_esp) pic.twitter.com/Xc8SbPEzIX— Greenpeace e.V. (@greenpeace_de) December 6, 2019
Demonstrace se konaly i v americkém Bostonu:
The young people in Boston are SHUTTING DOWN the statehouse! Demanding #ClimateActionNow!! the young people will win! The energy is incredible!! @SunriseBoston #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFurture pic.twitter.com/kHcuw7FIRb— Martha Neuman (@MWNeuman) December 6, 2019
walked by the Boston climate strike as it started at Copley HELL YES pic.twitter.com/djV9xtDaNx— Dr Hannah Čulík-Baird (@opietasanimi) December 6, 2019
