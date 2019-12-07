Rusko a Asad dnes zaútočili na tohoto malého teroristu

7. 12. 2019

Na tohoto malého teroristu zaútočily dnes v Idlibu Rusko a Asadovy jednotky. Zničili jeho domov za jeho "zločiny". O osudu jeho rodiny nic nevíme. Mezinárodní mlčení umožňuje, aby tyto monstrózně nelidské zločiny pokračovaly každou další hodinu.


