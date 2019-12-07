Rusko a Asad dnes zaútočili na tohoto malého teroristu
7. 12. 2019
Na tohoto malého teroristu zaútočily dnes v Idlibu Rusko a Asadovy jednotky. Zničili jeho domov za jeho "zločiny". O osudu jeho rodiny nic nevíme. Mezinárodní mlčení umožňuje, aby tyto monstrózně nelidské zločiny pokračovaly každou další hodinu.
This tiny "terrorist" was targeted by regime/Russia today in #Idlib. They destroyed his home for his "crimes". We don't know the outcome of his family. International silence is allowing this monstrous act of inhumanity to continue hour after hour in #Syria. #IdlibUnderFire pic.twitter.com/r0DScX4Kth— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 7, 2019
