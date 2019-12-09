Boris Johnson: "Migranti z EU se chovají v Británii, jako by to byla jejich země. Zabráním tomu"

9. 12. 2019

"Příliš dlouho mají migranti z Evropské unie možnost chovat se v Británii, jako by to byla jejich země. Zabráním tomu," konstatoval v neděli Boris Johnson. 


