Boris Johnson: "Migranti z EU se chovají v Británii, jako by to byla jejich země. Zabráním tomu"
9. 12. 2019
"Příliš dlouho mají migranti z Evropské unie možnost chovat se v Británii, jako by to byla jejich země. Zabráním tomu," konstatoval v neděli Boris Johnson.
EU migrants have been able to “treat the UK as if it’s part of their own country” for too long, Boris Johnson said yesterday as he reprised the core message of Vote Leave’s 2016 EU referendum campaign. https://t.co/iGHX71S63p— The Times (@thetimes) December 9, 2019
