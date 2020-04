Koronavirus: USA zaznamenaly nejvyšší denní počet mrtvých

Jérôme Salomon gives updated figures for the "deadly pandemic" of Covid-19 in France.

Confirmed cases: 82,048 (+3,881)

Number in hospital: 30,375 (+3,139)

Number in i/c: 7,148 (+472 = +17 net)

Deaths in hospital: 7,632 (+562)

No figures for care homes due to "technical problem".