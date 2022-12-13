Tři mrtví kluci v Anglii

13. 12. 2022

V neděli se prolomil led na jezeře v anglickém městě Solihull a tři malí chlapci tam zahynuli.

Kamarád jednoho ze tří chlapců, kteří zemřeli, svědčil o tom, že jednomu klukovi v ledě uvízly nohy, ostatní mu šli pomoci a led se pak prolomil pod nimi všemi.



