Rishi Sunak. Tak to je konec

25. 10. 2022

Jmenoval ministryní vnitra tutéž nesmírně hloupou a zlou osobu, která rezignovala před šesti dny za porušení bezpečnostních předpisů. Signalizuje, že tohle bude stejně strašná vláda jako za Borise Johnsona a Liz Trussové:

Panebože, Bravermanová je zpět, Raab je zpět. Je to, jako kdybyste viděli, že se vám na zdech opět objevuje hniloba, poté, co jste vymalovali. Byli jste si jisti, že jste se toho zbavili, ale ne, ono je to tu zase, prostě to trvá...

Jmenovat Suellu Bravermannovou ministryní vnitra jen pár dní poté, co ji vyhodili pro porušení bezpečnostních předpisů, není výrazem integrity, kompetence, profesionalismu či rozumné politiky. Je to jen cynické manévrování. Tenhle premiér není o nic lepší než ti dva poslední.


K tomu:

V Británii ve středu pokračovala neuvěřitelná fraška nevolené vlády Liz Trussové 

