Rishi Sunak. Tak to je konec

My god, Braverman back, Raab back. It's like watching mould appear after you've decorated a room. You're sure you've got rid of it, but no...here it comes, it just won't go away...

Jmenovat Suellu Bravermannovou ministryní vnitra jen pár dní poté, co ji vyhodili pro porušení bezpečnostních předpisů, není výrazem integrity, kompetence, profesionalismu či rozumné politiky. Je to jen cynické manévrování. Tenhle premiér není o nic lepší než ti dva poslední.



Appointing Suella Braverman as Home secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach doesn’t smack of integrity, competence, professionalism or sensible politics. It’s just cynical manoeuvring. This PM’s no better than the last two.