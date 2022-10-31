Rusko v pondělí bombardovalo Moldavsko

31. 10. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Jedna z ruských raket odpálených směrem na Ukrajinu vybuchla v Moldavsku ve vesnici Naslavča.

BREAKING:



One of the Russian missiles fired today toward Ukraine fell on Moldova instead.



The large explosion was captured by cameras in the village of Naslavcha.



Russia is now bombing Moldova.



It’s an act of war and should be treated as such by the West.



