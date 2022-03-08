"Ruský mír": Hrůzy z invaze...

8. 3. 2022

čas čtení 3 minuty

Děsivé... Excruciating pic.twitter.com/PIutGEIN0F — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) March 7, 2022 é... Švýcarský novinář Guillaume Briquet zraněný a hospitalizovaný v regionu Mykolaiv, na jihovýchodní Ukrajině. Ruští vojáci stříleli na jeho automobil označený nápisem PRESS sebrali mu pas, ukradli mu 3000 euro v hotovosti, počítač a další materiál

#Swiss #journalist Guillaume #Briquet wounded and hospitalized in #Mykolaiv region, South-East Ukraine 🇺🇦.#Russian #military fired at his car marked PRESS, confiscated his passport, 3,000 euros in cash, a laptop and additional material. pic.twitter.com/jIT9CmBBDi — Hans-Jörg Bertschi (@hjbertschi) March 7, 2022







Gerasimov se podílel na druhé čečenské válce, na ruské vojenské operaci v Sýrii a na anexi Krymu. Obdržel medaili "Za získání Krymu".







Panebože. Ukrajina právě usmrtila generálmajora Vitalije Gerasimova, šéfa štábu 41. armády. V Charkově. Rusko, pokud posloucháš, zruš svou armádu.



Gerasimov took part in the second Chechen war, the Russian military operation in Syria and the annexation of Crimea.

According to the GUR, he received the medal "For receiving the Crimea." (Google translate) https://t.co/TwJ8hTdalH https://t.co/aaSvFps4EE — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) March 7, 2022





Velitel brigády 15. MRB na Krymu a v Donbasu. Stejné příjmení jako šéf generálního štábu a stejné rodiště - Kazaň - ale není nutně příbuzný. Přesto uvažuji, o čem asi teď Valerij Gerasimov přemýšlí, píše historik Simon Schama.





Ruský generálmajor byl zabit v boji nedaleko Charkova. Vitalij Gerasimov, šéf štábu a první náměstek velitele 41: armády ruského ústředního vojenského okruhu. Ukrajinská výzvědná služba odposlouchávala rozhovory.



Brigade Commander of 15th MRB in Crimea and Donbas. Same second name as Chief of General Staff and same birthplace - Kazan - but not necessarily related. Still, wonder what Valery Gerasimov is thinking right now? https://t.co/b7nsfzFkya — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) March 7, 2022

Ruble has hit 140. Absolute madness — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 7, 2022



Ruský konvoj s palivem byl přepaden v Černihivské oblasti:



A Russian fuel convoy was ambushed in Chernihiv Oblast. https://t.co/5mgLVsp406 pic.twitter.com/wfXv7TWV6w — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 7, 2022

Jsem naprosto zhnusen tím, že Rusům teď víc vadí, že přišli o přístup na Spotify než to, že jejich země bombarduje ukrajinská města, zabíjí stovky civilistů, včetně desiítek dětí.



I’m utterly disgust with how Russians are more dissatisfied with losing Spotify than with the fact that their country is bombing Ukrainian cities, killing hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children. — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) March 7, 2022

Co jsme se dosud dověděli z ruské války proti Ukrajině: 1. Putin není tak silný, jak chce, abychom ho vnímali, je to zpitomělý operativec z KGB s falešnými představami. 2. Síla ruské armády je mýtus. 3. Rusko vůbec není supervelmoc. 4. Ukrajina bude bojovat až do konce. 5. Nebudou mít možnost se vyhnout tribunálu v Haagu.



Top takeaways from Russia’s war on Ukraine so far: 1. Putin is not as strong as he wants to be seen, he’s a delusional KGB operative. 2. Russia’s army might is a myth. 3. Russia is not a superpower altogether. 4. Ukraine will fight till the end. 5. No way to avoid Hague Tribunal. — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) March 6, 2022







1