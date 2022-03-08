"Ruský mír": Hrůzy z invaze...

8. 3. 2022

čas čtení 3 minuty
 Děsivé...

Švýcarský novinář Guillaume Briquet zraněný a hospitalizovaný v regionu Mykolaiv, na jihovýchodní Ukrajině. Ruští vojáci stříleli na jeho automobil označený nápisem PRESS sebrali mu pas, ukradli mu 3000 euro v hotovosti, počítač a další materiál




Gerasimov se podílel na druhé čečenské válce, na ruské vojenské operaci v Sýrii a na anexi Krymu. Obdržel medaili "Za získání Krymu".

Panebože. Ukrajina právě usmrtila generálmajora Vitalije Gerasimova, šéfa štábu 41. armády. V Charkově. Rusko, pokud posloucháš, zruš svou armádu.

Velitel brigády 15. MRB na Krymu a v Donbasu. Stejné příjmení jako šéf generálního štábu a stejné rodiště - Kazaň - ale není nutně příbuzný. Přesto uvažuji, o čem asi teď Valerij Gerasimov přemýšlí, píše historik Simon Schama.

Ruský generálmajor byl zabit v boji nedaleko Charkova. Vitalij Gerasimov, šéf štábu a první náměstek velitele 41: armády ruského ústředního vojenského okruhu. Ukrajinská výzvědná služba odposlouchávala rozhovory.

 
Rubl poklesl na 140. Absolutně šílené.


Ruský konvoj s palivem byl přepaden v Černihivské oblasti:

Jsem naprosto zhnusen tím, že Rusům teď víc vadí, že přišli o přístup na Spotify než to, že jejich země bombarduje ukrajinská města, zabíjí stovky civilistů, včetně desiítek  dětí.

Co jsme se dosud dověděli z ruské války proti Ukrajině: 1. Putin není tak silný, jak chce, abychom ho vnímali, je to zpitomělý operativec z KGB s falešnými představami. 2. Síla ruské armády je mýtus. 3. Rusko vůbec není supervelmoc. 4. Ukrajina bude bojovat až do konce.  5. Nebudou mít možnost se vyhnout tribunálu v Haagu.



 
 

1
Vytisknout
244

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 7. 3. 2022