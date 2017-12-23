Žádný problém. Počet hladovějících a nemocných lidí v oblíčené Ghútě klesá. Oni umírají...
23. 12. 2017
Za celý prosinec se lidem v Asadovým režimem obklíčené syrské východní Ghútě nedostalo vůbec žádné humanitární pomoci.
https://twitter.com/KenRoth/status/944685995462676480
Not to worry: the number of people facing starvation and deprivation in besieged Eastern Ghouta is getting smaller.— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 23, 2017
Oh.
Because they're dying.https://t.co/PZiUcFOIwu
Not even the schools are safe from Syrian and Russian bombing of the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta. https://t.co/Q6bQwPV9aL pic.twitter.com/SfHZ77f0Ac— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 23, 2017
