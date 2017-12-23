Žádný problém. Počet hladovějících a nemocných lidí v oblíčené Ghútě klesá. Oni umírají...

23. 12. 2017

Za celý prosinec se lidem v Asadovým režimem obklíčené syrské východní Ghútě nedostalo vůbec žádné humanitární pomoci. 


 https://twitter.com/KenRoth/status/944685995462676480


