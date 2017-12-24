O britské hysterii s "modrými cestovními pasy"
24. 12. 2017
.@theresa_may on why the iconic #bluepassport will return after we leave the EU in 2019. pic.twitter.com/uhKKog38r0— Conservatives (@Conservatives) December 22, 2017
Tomorrow's front page: Brits will get their iconic dark blue passports back after Brexit in a stunning campaign victory for The Sun https://t.co/QAK0zw1vdN pic.twitter.com/CG1CoHeZCK— The Sun (@TheSun) December 21, 2017
Time for a welcome return of this old favourite #bluepassport #passport pic.twitter.com/iyPUcsKGSa— Kez (@keziz) December 22, 2017
We are going to crash the economy, create chaos at customs, reduce opportunities for our children & become an isolated 2nd class nation; but don't worry, we have the #BluePassport back. Thanks Santa 😬🙄 #ExitFromBrexit #FBPE #StopBrexit pic.twitter.com/rmRgPAicHZ— No Confidence #FBPE (@confidence_no) December 22, 2017
"Je mi strašně trapně. Jak se distancovat od Británie?"
I am actually embarrassed how do i disassociate myself from the UK#Brexit #BluePassport pic.twitter.com/PurLLj4Oix— Monbellu (@TumshiePam) December 22, 2017
