O britské hysterii s "modrými cestovními pasy"

24. 12. 2017



Další varování českým euroskeptikům: Británie se kvůli brexitu propadá do neuvěřitelné trapnosti

Oddaloval jsem psaní na toto téma několik dní, protože je mi strašně trapné o takové blbosti vůbec psát, poznamenává Jan Čulík. Neuvěřitelně, v pátek před Vánocemi oznámila britská premiérka Theresa Mayová, že dosavadní tmavě červený pas občanů Evropské unie bude po brexitu nahrazen "tradičním" modrým, nacionalistickým "britským" pasem, který je "vyjádřením naší nezávislosti a suverenity a symbolizuje naše občanství hrdého a velkého národa". 

Bulvární deník The Sun to označil za "obrovské brexitové vítězství, jehož dosáhl náš list":


Neuvěřitelná tupost stoupenců brexitu se stala okamžitě terčem zuřivého posměchu a protestů. Lidé poukazují na to, že nový "modrý" britský pas bude symbolizovat ztrátu občanských práv - Britové už nebudou mít volný přístup do Evropské unie a nebudou mít právo žádat o pomoc v nezáviděníhodné situaci Evropský soudní dvůr. Kritikové poukazují na miliardy liber, které nesmyslný brexit stojí, i na to, jak velké procento britských občanů dnes nemá na jídlo - "Deník Sun jim doporučí, ať žerou modrý pas!" Přitom původní historické pasy Velké Británie vůbec nebyly modré, ale černé. Kromě toho, jak okamžitě poznamenal sžíravě Guy Verhofstadt, Evropská unie žádné zemi neurčuje, jakou barvu mají mít její pasy, Británie klidně mohla mít dál černé či tmavěmodré pasy, jaké má dnes například Chorvatsko. 

Hysterická vlna ohledně modrých pasů je zjevně projevem nekritické nostalgie po dávné britské "velikosti", která nikdy nebyla a po které touží britští penzisté, kteří většinou hlasovali pro brexit. Kritikové se ptají, jestli se v Británii bude také zavádět černobílá televize a prodej potravin na lístky, aby se uspokojila nostalgie důchodců...

"Tatínku, ta krysa chutnala divně..." - "Ale modré pasy, máme zase modré pasy!"


"Zlikvidujeme ekonomiku, vyvoláme chaos na celnicích, omezíme příležitosti pro své děti a staneme se izolovaným druhořadým státem, ale to není žádný problém, vždyť budeme mít zase modré pasy! Díky, Ježíšku!"

"Je mi strašně trapně. Jak se distancovat od Británie?" 


