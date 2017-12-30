Skotský profesor bojuje proti rasismu fotografií se svou ghanskou manželkou

30. 12. 2017

Profesor John Struthers z Glasgow University zveřejnil fotografii sebe a své ghanské ženy při účasti na královnině Garden Party. Rozhodl se projevit tím svůj otevřený odpor vůči rasismu: "Rozhodl jsem se tuhle fotku sdílet. Zažili jsme nesouhlasné pohledy, 'Máme plno', 'To je vaše manželka?' a mnoho dalších činů zpochybňujících naše čtyřicetileté manželství. Zůstali jsme pevní. Nejlépe se bojuje proti rasismu tím, jak vedete svůj život, že stojíte hrdě a vzděláváte lidi."

Tweet sdílely desetitisíce lidí.


0
Vytisknout
404

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 29. 12. 2017