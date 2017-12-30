Skotský profesor bojuje proti rasismu fotografií se svou ghanskou manželkou
Profesor John Struthers z Glasgow University zveřejnil fotografii sebe a své ghanské ženy při účasti na královnině Garden Party. Rozhodl se projevit tím svůj otevřený odpor vůči rasismu: "Rozhodl jsem se tuhle fotku sdílet. Zažili jsme nesouhlasné pohledy, 'Máme plno', 'To je vaše manželka?' a mnoho dalších činů zpochybňujících naše čtyřicetileté manželství. Zůstali jsme pevní. Nejlépe se bojuje proti rasismu tím, jak vedete svůj život, že stojíte hrdě a vzděláváte lidi."
Tweet sdílely desetitisíce lidí.
I thought I would share..— Prof. John Struthers (@jjstruthersuk) December 26, 2017
We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs
We haven't wavered!
The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity pic.twitter.com/jmd0F0i71r
