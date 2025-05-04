Igor Lukeš: Appeasement then and now
4. 5. 2025
Monday MAY 5, 2025, at 7 PM
APPEASEMENT THEN and NOW
A talk by Igor Lukes
Professor of History and International Relations
Boston University
In 1945, people asked: Can we coexist in peace? Will there be another war? In 2025, we ask the same questions. The talk will present new evidence regarding the pre-World War II escalating crisis and point out the parallels between the appeasers in the 1930s and today.
Part of a series commemorating
80 Years Since the End of WWII
In cooperation with the Czech Center NY
Free to the public. Suggested donation of $15
Seating is limited. Please register.
REGISTER on Eventbrite.
Igor Lukes is a Professor of History and International Relations at the Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University. He has written about the interwar period, the Cold War, and contemporary politics. His books include Dějiny a doba postfaktická: eseje, úvahy, glosy (2022), On the Edge of the Cold War: American Diplomats and Spies in Postwar Prague (2012), Rudolf Slánský: His Trials and Trial (2006), Czechoslovakia Between Stalin and Hitler: The Diplomacy of Edvard Beneš in the 1930′s (1996). He is the recipient of the Central Intelligence Agency 2012 Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Literature on Intelligence and the 2000 Stanley Z. Pech Prize. Lukes is Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic in Boston.
At Bohemian National Hall, 321 E 73 St, Manhattan
This event is organized by the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU) in collaboration with the Czech Center and with the support of the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in New York.
NEW ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
Women’s Artistic Dissent:
Repelling Totalitarianism in Pre-1989 Czechoslovakia
Author book presentation by
Brenda A. Flanagan and Hana Waisserova
moderated by Christopher Harwood
A video recording from April 23, 2025
at Bohemian National Hall in NYC
View here!
