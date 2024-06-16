V Řecku, v Mexiku pokračuje vedro

16. 6. 2024

Mexiko zaznamenalo 51,9 stupňů Celsia. Postiženy jsou i části jižních států USA. V Řecku je kolem 42 stupňů Celsia, je to tam nebezpečné pro turisty, už pět lidí bylo nalezeno na turistických trasách mrtvých.

#Greece continues to bake, 42C in places. Holidays are becoming hazardous. 5 people have been found dead after hiking. Latest case - 74-year-old Dutch tourist. 1 US and 2 French tourists still missing. The new climate will not be kind to those who take risks in it. pic.twitter.com/VJKG4rXHp3 — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) June 15, 2024

If you're over 65 and live in or visit #Phoneix this Monday, you risk your life by just stepping outside. pic.twitter.com/RmsRFj2U6j — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) June 14, 2024

Mexico just hit an astonishing 51.9°C (125.4°F), the hottest June day ever recorded in Mexico.



It has been an unprecedented year of heat in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ZBD4PXqHMi — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) June 13, 2024

Pokud je vám nad pětašedesát a žijete v městě Phoenix v Arizoně, nebo tam jste na návštěvě, v pondělí budete riskovat svůj život, pokud vyjdete na ulici.





Na Floridě, v Japonsku a na Majorce jsou záplavy:

Miami has no future.



As hurricanes and one-off storms in combination with sea level rise become more devastating, #ClimateCrisis denial becomes a religion and Florida’s governor @RonDeSantis the head priest

pic.twitter.com/4RoF9TJcqG — George Tsakraklides (@99blackbaloons) June 13, 2024







