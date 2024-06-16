V Řecku, v Mexiku pokračuje vedro

16. 6. 2024

Mexiko zaznamenalo 51,9 stupňů Celsia. Postiženy jsou i části jižních států USA. V Řecku je kolem 42 stupňů Celsia, je to tam nebezpečné pro turisty, už pět lidí bylo nalezeno na turistických trasách mrtvých. 

Pokud je vám nad pětašedesát a žijete v městě Phoenix v Arizoně, nebo tam jste na návštěvě, v pondělí budete riskovat svůj život, pokud vyjdete na ulici.


Na Floridě, v Japonsku a na Majorce jsou záplavy:



