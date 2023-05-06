"Strčte si svou korunovaci do prdele!" V Glasgow se v době Karlovy korunovace konala velká demonstrace požadující nezávislost Skotska

6. 5. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Skandování "Strčte si svou korunovaci do prdele" a "To není můj král" na velké demonstraci v sobotu v Glasgow.





1
Vytisknout
655

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 5. 5. 2023