"Strčte si svou korunovaci do prdele!" V Glasgow se v době Karlovy korunovace konala velká demonstrace požadující nezávislost Skotska

6. 5. 2023

Skandování "Strčte si svou korunovaci do prdele" a "To není můj král" na velké demonstraci v sobotu v Glasgow.



Chants of “shove the coronation up your arse” and “not my King” as thousands of Scottish independence supporters march through Glasgow city centre. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/FuD90cryJH — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) May 6, 2023





Scottish independence supporters have taken to the streets of Glasgow showing their support for leaving the Union on the day of the King’s coronationhttps://t.co/FKtOWfYAX3 — The National (@ScotNational) May 6, 2023





'What do we want? Independence. When do we want it? Now': The All Under One Banner march gets underway, making their way towards Glasgow Green pic.twitter.com/KmnZrAru4t — The National (@ScotNational) May 6, 2023







