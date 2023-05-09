Na moskevské přehlídce byl jediný, starý tank
9. 5. 2023
Na přehlídce v Moskvě nebyly žádné moderní tanky, bojová vozidla pěchoty ani letectvo. Byla jednou z nejmenších v ruské historii, trvala méně než 10 minut. Byl zde jeden tank T-34, který se zúčastnil druhé světové války. Žádné Iskandery, tanky Armata, letectvo. Pěší část přehlídky tvořili především kadeti a studenti vojenských vysokých škol, nikoliv vojenský personál. Ruské ministerstvo obrany na rozdíl od předchozích let nezveřejnilo žádné informace o účastnících přehlídky.
For the first time in many years, the parade in Moscow was held without the participation of heavy armoured vehicles. The only tank that appeared in the morning on the main square of #Russia was the old T-34. pic.twitter.com/fZD6aIkXwh— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) May 9, 2023
The parade in Moscow didn't have any modern tanks, infantry fighting vehicles or aviation. It was one of the smallest in Russian history, taking less than 10 minutes.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023
There was one T-34 tank that took part in WWII. No Iskanders, Armata tanks, aviation. The walking part of the… pic.twitter.com/WA0EIYnEaj
