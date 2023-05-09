Na moskevské přehlídce byl jediný, starý tank

9. 5. 2023

Na přehlídce v Moskvě nebyly žádné moderní tanky, bojová vozidla pěchoty ani letectvo. Byla jednou z nejmenších v ruské historii, trvala méně než 10 minut. Byl zde jeden tank T-34, který se zúčastnil druhé světové války. Žádné Iskandery, tanky Armata, letectvo. Pěší část přehlídky tvořili především kadeti a studenti vojenských vysokých škol, nikoliv vojenský personál. Ruské ministerstvo obrany  na rozdíl od předchozích let nezveřejnilo žádné informace o účastnících přehlídky.



