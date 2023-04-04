Svět Jaroslava Haška - konference na Kolumbijské univerzitě
4. 4. 2023
THE WORLD OF JAROSLAV HAŠEK
An international conference at The Harriman Institute of Columbia University
(In person and on Zoom)
Fri April 21- Sat 22, 2023
The conference is free and open to the public, but
registration s required for in-person attendance
or to connect via Zoom.
For program details and registration,
please click the link below:
The World of Jaroslav Hašek | The Harriman Institute (columbia.edu)
***
In conjunction with the conference, co-organized by our president Christopher Harwood, we invite you to visit our YouTube Channel and the ŠVEJKathon 2021, a marathon reading
of The Good Soldier Švejk, Part 1. Some of the readers will be speakers at the conference! Watch segment 1 for Václav Paris's introduction! Click on the image for the playlist of 8 segments! Enjoy!
Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU), New York Chapter
321 E 73 st
New York, New York 10021
US
