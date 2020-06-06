Black Lives Matter na Karlově mostě

6. 6. 2020

Robert Tait, The Guardian: Pražský Karlův most viděl během své šestisetleté historie většinu věcí, avšak demonstraci "Black Lives Matter" - společně se skandovaným heslem "fuck the police", zatímco místní policie demonstraci doprovázela bez mrknutí oka - to působilo opravdu jako originální akce.


