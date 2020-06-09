Milion chvilek na Staroměstském náměstí
9. 6. 2020
People are practicing social distancing at a demonstration right now on Prague's Old Town Square organised by @milionchvilek in response to what they say is the Czech government's mishandling of the coronavirus situation. https://t.co/C6K4jN9GmC— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) June 9, 2020
