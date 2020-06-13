Anglie Borise Johnsona: V Londýně v sobotu na policii útočili ultrapravičáci

13. 6. 2020

At the dark heart of Johnsonian Brexitism is a man pissing on a memorial to a hero.



https://t.co/bNW1f5g7Sw via @MetroUK — Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) June 13, 2020 Nedělní ultrapravicová žumpa Daily Mail se pokrytecky ptá, "kam zmizela tolerantní Británie, kterou jsme milovali?" No vy jste ji zničili, vy pseudonovinářští darebáci, systematickým vyvoláváním nenávisti, jak je vidět z vašich titulních stran: Seriously? This is the violent right wing nurtured & encouraged by these kinds of headlines. Look in the mirror @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/AGdF48q7FI — Sarah Wollaston (@sarahwollaston) June 13, 2020 Nedělní ultrapravicová žumpa Daily Mail se pokrytecky ptá, "kam zmizela tolerantní Británie, kterou jsme milovali?" No vy jste ji zničili, vy pseudonovinářští darebáci, systematickým vyvoláváním nenávisti, jak je vidět z vašich titulních stran:



From the 1st of January you will all be living in the country that these ppl "won" back. Led by their choice of political party. https://t.co/UfEdoOMAbh — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@pickledpuffin) — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@pickledpuffin) June 13, 2020



We have peaceful anti racist protests happening today in London and then we have a nasty group of far right thugs throwing missiles at our police. I hope @BorisJohnson acts responsibly in condemning and calling out the actions of these far right groups who attack our police. https://t.co/AEhK5Wob0K — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) June 13, 2020







Komik David Baddiel: Co ti pitomci vlastně chtějí?

What do these wankers actually want? https://t.co/vsAj164VQH — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 13, 2020

Snad nejhnusnější scénou londýnských ultrapravicových nepokojů je tento idiot, močící těsně vedle památníku policisty Keithe Palmera, který byl zavražděn při ochraně parlamentu před teroristickým útokem:





They’re doing nazi salutes at the cenotaph. Despite the statues teaching them all the history they need to know, I think they might be a tad confused. pic.twitter.com/ZRAKF7utMQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020

Zdraví nacisticky vztyčenou pravicí u cenotafu. Navzdory tomu, že je sochy naučily veškerou historii, kterou by měli znát, jsou tak trochu zmatení.

Novinář Peter Geoghean: Jsem šokován, že den poté, co premiér Johnson zveřejnil svou trumpovskou sérii tweetů bojuje ultrapravice s policií v londýnských ulicích. Šokován.



I'm shocked that the day after the Prime Minister sent out this Trumpy tweet thread there's far-right clashing with police on streets of London. Shocked.... https://t.co/OX06KRTQxi — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) June 13, 2020

Fotografie roku? Černý aktivista z Black Lives Matter nese zraněného ultrapravičáka k sanitce:

This is the image of the year. I hope pic.twitter.com/GfP9euPIT9 — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) June 13, 2020







