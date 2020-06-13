Anglie Borise Johnsona: V Londýně v sobotu na policii útočili ultrapravičáci

13. 6. 2020

Snad nejhnusnější scénou londýnských ultrapravicových nepokojů je tento idiot, močící těsně vedle památníku policisty Keithe Palmera, který byl zavražděn při ochraně parlamentu před teroristickým útokem:
Nedělní ultrapravicová žumpa Daily Mail se pokrytecky ptá, "kam zmizela tolerantní Británie, kterou jsme milovali?" No vy jste ji zničili, vy pseudonovinářští darebáci, systematickým vyvoláváním nenávisti, jak je vidět z vašich titulních stran:



From the 1st of January you will all be living in the country that these ppl "won" back. Led by their choice of political party. https://t.co/UfEdoOMAbh

— 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@pickledpuffin) June 13, 2020




Komik David Baddiel: Co ti pitomci vlastně chtějí?


Zdraví nacisticky vztyčenou pravicí u cenotafu. Navzdory tomu, že je sochy naučily veškerou historii, kterou by měli znát, jsou tak trochu zmatení.

Novinář Peter Geoghean: Jsem šokován, že den poté, co premiér Johnson zveřejnil svou trumpovskou sérii tweetů bojuje ultrapravice s policií v londýnských ulicích. Šokován.

Fotografie roku? Černý aktivista z Black Lives Matter nese zraněného ultrapravičáka k sanitce:



0
Vytisknout
904

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 12. 6. 2020