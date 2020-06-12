Rozhovor Britských listů 291. Co bude Evropská unie dělat proti dezinformacím na internetu





Místopředsedkyně Evropské komise Věra Jourová zveřejnila tento týden projekt boje proti dezinformacím a manipulaci na internetu. O podrobnostech tohoto programu s ní v tomto Rozhovoru Britských listů hovoří Bohumil Kartous. Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od pátku 12. června 2020.







The European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová has published an EU project for the fight against disinformation and manipulation on the web this week. Bohumil Kartous from Britské listy discusses the details of the programme with her on a direct line from Brussels. The interview is conducted in Czech, there are English subtitles. It was broadcast by the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from 12th June, 2020.