V Bělorusku začínají protesty, poté, co se Lukašenko lživě prohlásil za vítěze voleb

10. 8. 2020

Vím, že jsou dovolené a půlnoc. Ale oni ty lidi mlátí zrovna teď. Mohl by se někdo za vládu ČR vyjádřit, prosím? #belarus — Marek Ženíšek (@zenisek_m) August 9, 2020

Things are getting serious in Belarus. Protests against Lukashenko’s apparent rigging of the election across the country. Riot police using tear gas and stun grenades. A police wagon just drove into a crowd of protesters in Minsk. video from indispensable @tutby pic.twitter.com/1wR330QIq7 — max seddon (@maxseddon) August 9, 2020





In Minsk right now more people are coming onto the streets #Belarus #electby pic.twitter.com/NkUc6g651H — Janek Lasocki (@JanekLasocki) August 9, 2020





Belarusians are actively fighting against the Belarusian government, and in this video you can see just how many people are out there against the security forces.#Belarus #Belarus2020 #BelarusElectionpic.twitter.com/AXySfPIP0c — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) August 9, 2020





I’ve never seen Minsk like this before. https://t.co/qlbjTB27or — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 9, 2020





