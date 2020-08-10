V Bělorusku začínají protesty, poté, co se Lukašenko lživě prohlásil za vítěze voleb
10. 8. 2020
Vím, že jsou dovolené a půlnoc. Ale oni ty lidi mlátí zrovna teď. Mohl by se někdo za vládu ČR vyjádřit, prosím? #belarus— Marek Ženíšek (@zenisek_m) August 9, 2020
Things are getting serious in Belarus. Protests against Lukashenko’s apparent rigging of the election across the country. Riot police using tear gas and stun grenades. A police wagon just drove into a crowd of protesters in Minsk. video from indispensable @tutby pic.twitter.com/1wR330QIq7— max seddon (@maxseddon) August 9, 2020
In Minsk right now more people are coming onto the streets #Belarus #electby pic.twitter.com/NkUc6g651H— Janek Lasocki (@JanekLasocki) August 9, 2020
Belarusians are actively fighting against the Belarusian government, and in this video you can see just how many people are out there against the security forces.#Belarus #Belarus2020 #BelarusElectionpic.twitter.com/AXySfPIP0c— Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) August 9, 2020
I’ve never seen Minsk like this before. https://t.co/qlbjTB27or— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 9, 2020
