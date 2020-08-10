V Bělorusku začínají protesty, poté, co se Lukašenko lživě prohlásil za vítěze voleb

10. 8. 2020



Některé nepodvodné volební okrsky zveřejnily pravé výsledky, podle nichž Lukašenko těžce prohrál. ZDE

V Bělorusku vznikají demonstrace, viz níže:







