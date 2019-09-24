Stárnoucí chlapi Thunbergovou nenávidí, protože se na ně neusmívá
24. 9. 2019
Muži nemají Gretu Thunbergovou rádi, protože se málokdy usmívá. Od dívek a žen se čeká, že se na muže budou pořád usmívat, aby se muži cítili dobře, a že vůči nim budou vypadat svolně, a Greta Thunbergová tuhle hru prostě nehraje.
I think some people's (men's) unease with Greta Thunberg is that she rarely smiles. Girls and women are supposed to be smiley to put men at ease and appear emollient, and she's just not playing.— India Knight (@indiaknight) September 23, 2019
