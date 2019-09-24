Stárnoucí chlapi Thunbergovou nenávidí, protože se na ně neusmívá

24. 9. 2019

Muži nemají Gretu Thunbergovou rádi, protože se málokdy usmívá. Od dívek a žen se čeká, že se na muže budou pořád usmívat, aby se muži cítili dobře, a že vůči nim budou vypadat svolně, a Greta Thunbergová tuhle hru prostě nehraje.


