Brazilian African-based religions ask the U.N. for help









The agenda of the Brazilian representatives of the black movement at the 42nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council was full of meetings with representatives of many countries to denounce the current new so-called religious racismin Brazil, where beliefs of African origin, are very widespread, considering it is a country that had about ten times more slaves than the U.S. and nowadays has almost half of its population with some African descendancy, are being violated with the help of the State.





Not only evangelical Christians promote the destruction of African religious temples, but beatings and killings of those who practice black spiritualistic rituals became common place.





Another complaint filed by the group refers to the 2020 Census, which will not ask people's racial background, which is believed to have the objective of cutting down policies aimed at black populations, hiding the numbers of blacks living in misery.





According to Douglas Belchior, member of the Black Coalition for Rights, the complaints of rights violations were accepted by the U.N., which will address an official letter expressing concern with the rhetorics of president Jair Bolsonaro and his minister for human rights, Damares Alves, both of whom claim African-based religions are diabolical and anti-Christian.





LGBT and indigenous groups were also present in Geneva, with a series of complaints and requests for help from the U.N.