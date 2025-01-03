3. 1. 2025 / Jan Čulík

How do contemporary Czech authors reflect on what is going in their society? This article considers the work of five Czech authors. Emil Hakl looks at contemporary Czech reality as an outsider. Jiří Hájíček produces subtle accounts of interhuman relations. Jáchym Topol is a provocative experimenter who produces fantasmagoric narratives. All these authors deal also with the traumatised past, Nazism and communism. David Zábranský has been accused of writing the first ever ‘fascist’ novel in the Czech language. Karol Sidon (Chaim Cigan) has produced a highly readable tetralogy which takes place in many different countries and many different eras, even in an alternative reality.





Jan Čulík's article on the above-mentioned five contemporary Czech authors has just been published in the academic journal of Slavonica:



https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13617427.2024.2444137?scroll=top&needAccess=true





