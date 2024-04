Haaretz: izraelská armáda vytvořila v Gaze "zóny zabíjení", které jsou zaměřeny na civilisty a nevybíravě je zabíjejí. Civilisty o tom neinformovala

The IDF says 9,000 terrorists have been killed since the Gaza war began. Defense officials and soldiers, however, tell Haaretz that these are often civilians whose only crime was to cross an invisible line drawn by the IDF / @yanivkub https://t.co/OV1z4tnswc

Údaje IDF z Gazy nejsou žádným tajemstvím. Staly se zdrojem pýchy, možná jsou nejblíže pocitu "vítězství", který má Izrael. Jenže on to není autentický obraz:



The IDF's figures in Gaza are no secret. They've become a source of pride, perhaps the closest thing to a "victory image" Israel has.



But this image, says a senior officer in Southern Command who is very familiar with the issue, is not quite authentichttps://t.co/OV1z4to0lK