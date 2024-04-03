A Brief Foray into the Alchemy of Stem Cell Research

3. 4. 2024

čas čtení 1 minuta
 

A talk by Dr. Hynek Wichterle
Columbia University Medical Center
 
 mnc-about_motorneuron_disease_hero
 
Thursday, APRIL 18, 2024, at 7 pm
Bohemian National Hall 
321 E 73 St., Manhattan
 
Join us for a fascinating journey into Professor Wichterle's stem cell research! He developed groundbreaking methods for producing spinal cord neurons from pluripotent embryonic stem cells in a culture dish. The goal of his work is to unlock the mysteries of brain development and discover new treatments that promote motor neuron survival in patients affected by ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Fun fact: Hynek Wichterle is a proud grandson of Otto Wichterle, the Czech scientist who invented hydrogels and soft contact lenses. 

 

PXL_20240125_012243168
Portrait of Otto Wichterle by Hana Shannon.  Photo by Paul Ort.

Moderated by Christopher Harwood, PhD

Free. Suggested donation $10
Limited seating.
 
 

Hynek Wichterle is a professor holding a joint appointment in the Departments of Pathology & Cell Biology and Neuroscience (in Neurology) at Columbia University Medical Center. He received his M.S. degree from Charles University in Prague and his Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. He trained at Columbia University, where he was appointed assistant professor in 2004 and a Jerry and Emily Spiegel professor in 2021. He serves as a co-director of the Center for Motor Neuron Biology and Disease and as a Vice-Chief of the Division of Regenerative Medicine in the Department of Rehabilitation & Regenerative Medicine.
 

