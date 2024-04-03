A Brief Foray into the Alchemy of Stem Cell Research
3. 4. 2024
čas čtení 1 minuta
A talk by Dr. Hynek Wichterle
Columbia University Medical Center
Thursday, APRIL 18, 2024, at 7 pm
Bohemian National Hall
321 E 73 St., Manhattan
321 E 73 St., Manhattan
Join us for a fascinating journey into Professor Wichterle's stem cell research! He developed groundbreaking methods for producing spinal cord neurons from pluripotent embryonic stem cells in a culture dish. The goal of his work is to unlock the mysteries of brain development and discover new treatments that promote motor neuron survival in patients affected by ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Fun fact: Hynek Wichterle is a proud grandson of Otto Wichterle, the Czech scientist who invented hydrogels and soft contact lenses.
|
Portrait of Otto Wichterle by Hana Shannon. Photo by Paul Ort.
Moderated by Christopher Harwood, PhD
Free. Suggested donation $10
Limited seating.
Hynek Wichterle
is a professor holding a joint appointment in the Departments of
Pathology & Cell Biology and Neuroscience (in Neurology) at Columbia
University Medical Center. He received his M.S. degree from Charles
University in Prague and his Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. He
trained at Columbia University, where he was appointed assistant
professor in 2004 and a Jerry and Emily Spiegel professor in 2021. He
serves as a co-director of the Center for Motor Neuron Biology and
Disease and as a Vice-Chief of the Division of Regenerative Medicine in
the Department of Rehabilitation & Regenerative Medicine.
New on Youtube!
|
Stepping into the Future: The Art and Science of Shoe DesignJanuary 26, 2024
with Oldřich Voyta
The Amazing Breuer: Czech-American Pioneer of the Science Fiction Literature in the USA
with Jaroslav Olša, Jr.
February 25, 2024
|The events were organized by the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU), New York Chapter,
with the support of BBLA.
168
Diskuse