A Brief Foray into the Alchemy of Stem Cell Research

3. 4. 2024

čas čtení 1 minuta





A talk by Dr. Hynek Wichterle

Columbia University Medical Center

Thursday, APRIL 18 , 2024, at 7 pm

Bohemian National Hall

321 E 73 St., Manhattan

Join us for a fascinating journey into Professor Wichterle's stem cell research! He developed groundbreaking methods for producing spinal cord neurons from pluripotent embryonic stem cells in a culture dish. The goal of his work is to unlock the mysteries of brain development and discover new treatments that promote motor neuron survival in patients affected by ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.